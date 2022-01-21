Ocala man files lawsuit against Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - In a developing story, an Ocala man is bringing a lawsuit against Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods claiming he was arrested simply for not being born in the U.S, despite being a lawful U.S resident.

Neville Brooks claims he was arrested and held overnight even though when the sheriff’s office reached out to immigration and customs enforcement, the agency confirmed brooks is a U.S. citizen.

Brooks was originally arrested on a misdemeanor battery charge, which was later dropped.

He ended up in the emergency room with COVID-19 5 days after being in the jail.

