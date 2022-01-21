Advertisement

Ocala man files lawsuit against Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods

Neville Brooks claims he was arrested and held overnight even though when the sheriff’s office reached out to immigration and customs enforcement, the agency confirmed brooks is a U.S. citizen.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 9:50 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - In a developing story, an Ocala man is bringing a lawsuit against Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods claiming he was arrested simply for not being born in the U.S, despite being a lawful U.S resident.  

Neville Brooks claims he was arrested and held overnight even though when the sheriff’s office reached out to immigration and customs enforcement, the agency confirmed brooks is a U.S. citizen.  

Brooks was originally arrested on a misdemeanor battery charge, which was later dropped. 

He ended up in the emergency room with COVID-19 5 days after being in the jail.

