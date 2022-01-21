Ocala man files lawsuit against Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - In a developing story, an Ocala man is bringing a lawsuit against Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods claiming he was arrested simply for not being born in the U.S, despite being a lawful U.S resident.
Neville Brooks claims he was arrested and held overnight even though when the sheriff’s office reached out to immigration and customs enforcement, the agency confirmed brooks is a U.S. citizen.
Brooks was originally arrested on a misdemeanor battery charge, which was later dropped.
He ended up in the emergency room with COVID-19 5 days after being in the jail.
