Police Chief Greg Graham honored at second annual legacy walk fundraiser

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s an event quickly becoming a staple tradition in Ocala.

The second annual Chief Greg Graham Legacy Walk was held at Zone Health and Fitness Thursday.

Graham’s treadmill number 12 was one of the three that participants used in his honor.

Last year, the Chief Greg Graham Legacy Foundation raised 150,000 dollars.

Proceeds will go to help two different scholarships, retention of officers, the Boys and Girls Club of Marion County and to help fight the opioid epidemic.

“We are absolutely dealing with overdose issues, opioid issues on a daily basis. Typically multiple times a day. We’ve had a huge increase in deaths certainly over the past year. The problems not getting any better, so to support causes like the amnesty program, the help that Beacon Point does throughout the community to try to get people help for their addiction, it means a lot to us,” Ocala Police Chief Mike Balken said.

Graham died in Oct. 2020 in a plane crash, something he loved to do.

He worked in law enforcement for over 30 years, with much of that time spent in Ocala.

“I’ve heard several stories of people that tell me something that he did for them. No one knew all that he did. If you were homeless on the side of the street, Greg Graham was going to stop and help you. If you needed help, he would give out his personal cell phone and he was always there for everyone and I just think he was the ultimate servant,” Chair of the Chief Greg Graham Legacy Foundation, Ben Marciano said.

Foundation board members said they hope to have an event every year whether that’s a legacy walk, a golf tournament or even a fishing tournament.

