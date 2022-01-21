Advertisement

Scammers target vulnerable groups with unreliable at home COVID testing kits

AARP Alabama is seeing scams "ramp up" in 2022.
By Julia Laude
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 5:39 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - COVID-19 testing ramped up dramatically during the Omicron surge, but Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies said some bad actors are using the pandemic to scam people.  

It’s happening around the country.  

“If it appears that they’re requesting things such as your social security number, your driver’s license or your insurance card. You might want to start asking questions,” Director of Communications for the Better Business Bureau, Sandra Guile said.

 Scammers targeting vulnerable groups tricking them into buying fake COVID testing kits, that could give unreliable results.  

“Anyone offering an appointment in exchange for banking or financial information a social security number or remote access to a consumers computer or device is a scammer,” FL Attorney General, Ashley Mood said in April 2021.

Marion County Sheriff’s Officials said many of the scam attempts are done through unsolicited calls and even individuals going door to door selling at home kits.

  “Especially in our highway 200 corridor, ‘hey somebody was telling me I could get a COVID testing kit from them, I could buy it from them,’ and we just tell them hey reach out to the Marion County Health Department and make sure that who you’re talking to is legit,” MCSO Director of Public Relations, Sgt. Paul Bloom said.  

Because it could lead to a dangerous situation.  

“You would have a quote ‘test result’ that very likely would not be accurate or has a low likelihood of accuracy and then you’re going to use that information to make medical decisions for yourself and potentially that’s not only going to impact you and effect others around you which could potentially be putting them in danger,” Ocala Health Doctor of Hospital Medicine, John Casey Turner said.

So officials said, do your research because it might just save a life.

Please see this important message from our partners at the Florida Department Health: Residents are encouraged to be...

Posted by Marion County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, January 20, 2022

Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Helicopter crash in Levy County kills family of four
Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
‘None of it was safe’: Lake City woman taken to hospital after trampled during downtown...
He chose to take the 1-million 7-hundred 60-thousand dollar lump-sum payout.
State Senators Baxley and Perry agree to not oppose one another in proposed new District 9
As organized retail theft skyrockets in Florida, state lawmakers seek to regulate online...
All North Central Florida counties registered a drop in unemployment rates in the latest job...
