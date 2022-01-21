Advertisement

Starke woman dead, Lake City man hospitalized after fatal crash near Lake Butler

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 12:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE BUTLER, Fla. (WCJB) - A 22-year-old Starke woman is dead and a 32-year-old Lake City man is in the hospital after a wreck in Lake Butler on Friday morning.

The incident occurred near 6:30 a.m. on State Road 121 and Northeast 188th Court.

The man was headed south on SR-121 in a pickup truck. Troopers say he crossed over the center line and hit the woman’s sedan head-on.

According to FHP, all lanes are still blocked at this time.

TRENDING STORY: Helicopter crash in Levy County kills family of four

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Helicopter crash in Levy County kills family of four
Helicopter crash in Levy County kills family of four
Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son
‘None of it was safe’: Lake City woman taken to hospital after trampled during downtown...
‘None of it was safe’: Lake City woman taken to hospital after trampled during downtown Gainesville shooting
He chose to take the 1-million 7-hundred 60-thousand dollar lump-sum payout.
Ocala man wins lottery, two-million dollars richer

Latest News

Weekend Planner
Weekend Planner: 1/21/2022
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
ASO arrests Gainesville man who had sex with missing St. Augustine minor
ASO arrests Gainesville man who had sex with missing St. Augustine minor
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST