Starke woman dead, Lake City man hospitalized after fatal crash near Lake Butler
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 12:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
LAKE BUTLER, Fla. (WCJB) - A 22-year-old Starke woman is dead and a 32-year-old Lake City man is in the hospital after a wreck in Lake Butler on Friday morning.
The incident occurred near 6:30 a.m. on State Road 121 and Northeast 188th Court.
The man was headed south on SR-121 in a pickup truck. Troopers say he crossed over the center line and hit the woman’s sedan head-on.
According to FHP, all lanes are still blocked at this time.
TRENDING STORY: Helicopter crash in Levy County kills family of four
Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.