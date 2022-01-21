Starke woman dead, Lake City man hospitalized after fatal crash near Lake Butler

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE BUTLER, Fla. (WCJB) - A 22-year-old Starke woman is dead and a 32-year-old Lake City man is in the hospital after a wreck in Lake Butler on Friday morning.

The incident occurred near 6:30 a.m. on State Road 121 and Northeast 188th Court.

The man was headed south on SR-121 in a pickup truck. Troopers say he crossed over the center line and hit the woman’s sedan head-on.

According to FHP, all lanes are still blocked at this time.

TRENDING STORY: Helicopter crash in Levy County kills family of four

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.