State Senators Baxley and Perry agree to not oppose one another in proposed new District 9

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two of North Central Florida’s state senators have decided to not run against one another if redrawn state senate district lines are approved.

According to the state senate district map approved by the Florida State Senate, Senators Keith Perry and Dennis Baxley will both reside in the new Senate District 9. The new district will be comprised of southern Alachua County, Marion County, and Levy County. Baxley, a lifelong Marion County resident has agreed to let Perry run as the republican representative.

“This gives an opportunity, he (Perry) is expanding his area with this map change. He will have all of Marion county, which we’ve tried to make all counties whole that we can, and still affects other counties,” said Baxley.

Alachua County will be split in two through Gainesville, with the northern portion above Archer road and to the east of I-75 belonging to State Senator Jennifer Bradley who will gain that portion in redistricting. Perry believes that citizens in the majority of rural areas of North Central Florida share similar beliefs and concerns, so this change in districts will not affected majority of his policies.

“All the rural counties that surround Alachua County there’s a lot of mutual interests that we have. They’ll be a lot of the same concerns and issues, but specifically Levy county with the costal, be meeting with those people find out what their priorities are,” said Perry.

Baxley will look to run in the proposed District 13, which will encompass portions of Lake and Orange County.

The proposed lines passed in the Senate by a vote of 34-3 and will now go to the house.

