Two programs in North Central Florida are getting money to help respond to COVID-related problems.

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 1:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s more than $2 million to keep on trucking.

Governor DeSantis announced $2.3 million will be split between six college programs that train people to earn their nursing or commercial driver licenses.

The money includes $100,000 for the North Florida Technical College in Starke and $135,000 for LPN training at Florida Gateway College.

