Two programs in North Central Florida are getting money to help respond to COVID-related problems.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s more than $2 million to keep on trucking.

Two programs in North Central Florida are getting state money to help respond to COVID-related problems.

Governor DeSantis announced $2.3 million will be split between six college programs that train people to earn their nursing or commercial driver licenses.

The money includes $100,000 for the North Florida Technical College in Starke and $135,000 for LPN training at Florida Gateway College.

