UF Health Shands updates mask policy

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Due to the rise in COVID-19 cases from the omicron variant, UF Health Shands is updating its masking policy.

All staff, patients, and visitors are required to wear an N-95, KN-95, or a level 1 yellow medical ear loop mask in all UF Health Shands facilities.

The yellow masks are available to anyone at patient care areas.

