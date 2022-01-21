Advertisement

UF Health Shands updates mask policy

All staff, patients, and visitors are required to wear an N-95, KN-95, or a level 1 yellow medical ear loop mask in all UF Health Shands facilities.(WCJB)
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 9:30 PM EST
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Due to the rise in COVID-19 cases from the omicron variant, UF Health Shands is updating its masking policy.  

All staff, patients, and visitors are required to wear an N-95, KN-95, or a level 1 yellow medical ear loop mask in all UF Health Shands facilities. 

The yellow masks are available to anyone at patient care areas. 

