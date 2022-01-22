Black leaders hold conference in an effort to “dismantle racism one ism at a time”

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville Black Professionals organization is working to address injustices in the community, something they addressed in a conference today.

Some professors and speakers shared their experiences at the leadership conference, highlighting their main goal, “dismantling racism, one ism at a time.”

“Just a realization that racism continues to exist and be very persistent and prevailing and very detrimental,” said Virginia Grant, the Executive Director of Gainesville Black Professionals.

University of Florida Assistant Professor Kayla McMullen addressed topics impacting the black community.

“I know a lot of us in the room are probably felt like oh I have to be the spokesperson for every person who looks like me,” said McMullen.

Speakers also gave tips on how to have conversations about race that empower people’s experiences.

“One thing that I’ll be applying personally is the idea of empathy over rationalization,” said Dorian Simpkins, who attended the conference. “It can be so easy to try to think with logic through to of situations which isn’t really addressing it it’s just sort of breezing over it and you don’t really get to feel the emotions or the effect that it can leave,” she said.

Virginia Grant said seeing people of younger generations at this conference gives her hope for the future.

“I’m not gonna see the actual dismantle of racism, but the younger generation they have the opportunity to actually see it dismantle and that gives me joy,” said Grant.

Speakers said they hope people find ways to implement lessons from the conference in their daily lives.

