Early voting for Gainesville’s upcoming special election is encouraged at a downtown block party

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville residents came out to a city wide block party held behind the Supervisor of Elections office to encourage early voting.

The block party was hosted by the city of Gainesville, NAACP and multiple other organizations in a location with easy access to the voting polls.

One Gainesville City Commissioner and Alachua County Commissioners were in attendance, as well as members of the Gainesville police department.

People enjoyed a range of performances, food and prizes but the priority was clear.

“Voting is our voice. We don’t want to be reactionary people, we want to be proactionary and putting people in that will represent you best. Sometimes things happen when you do it last minute so why not do it today and tomorrow” said Karl Anderson.

Reaching young voters was a goal of the block party.

“I think it’s important to vote anyways because you want to make a difference and you want your voice heard. Like my kid is going to grow up in this town” Cassandra Kemp-Olsen.

Both special election candidates, Cynthia Chestnut and Matt Howland, spoke at the block party to share their vision for the city and encourage voting.

Polls will be open for early voting tomorrow until 6pm.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.