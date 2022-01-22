Advertisement

Gainesville Community Playhouse holds yard sale, raising funds for the theatre

By Jordyn Markhoff
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 6:19 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Costumes, props, and set pieces were repurposed at the Gainesville Community Playhouse.

Community members could stop by for the yard sale earlier today.

All of the proceeds raised help the non-profit theatre to continue putting on plays.

“Covid has, shall we say, put a dent in our finances because of not having as big of shows, as big of audience,” said Kathy McGlone, a board member at Gainesville Community Playhouse.

Officials with the theatre said they no longer have the storage space for everything.

They’re hoping budding artists and even school theatre departments make good use of the items.

The playhouse debuts it’s new show “Return to Sunset Village” this Thursday the 27th.

