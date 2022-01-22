Gainesville Community Playhouse holds yard sale, raising funds for the theatre

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Costumes, props, and set pieces were repurposed at the Gainesville Community Playhouse.

Community members could stop by for the yard sale earlier today.

All of the proceeds raised help the non-profit theatre to continue putting on plays.

“Covid has, shall we say, put a dent in our finances because of not having as big of shows, as big of audience,” said Kathy McGlone, a board member at Gainesville Community Playhouse.

Officials with the theatre said they no longer have the storage space for everything.

They’re hoping budding artists and even school theatre departments make good use of the items.

The playhouse debuts it’s new show “Return to Sunset Village” this Thursday the 27th.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.