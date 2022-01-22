Advertisement

Gardeners in Ocala have started planting their winter vegetables and crops

By Kristin Chase
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 6:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - “Replanting days” have begun at the Ocala Wellness Community Garden.

The garden is a partnership between the City of Ocala, the Florida Department of Health Marion County and Feed the Need Garden.

Plots are available for ten dollars a year which includes soil, tools and seeds.

People with a green thumb learned about harvesting vegetables and cleaning up the garden area.

“A lot of these gardeners have been coming for you know the last 5, 6 years. It is community, friendship, fellowship. Everybody that is here is wanting to learn how to do these things for themselves and how to put food on their table and know how it is grown” said Rachelle Roper, founder of Feed the Need Garden.

There is four more replanting days, based on the season, throughout the rest of this year.

