Gators roll Commodores for third straight conference win

Gator Men's Basketball players sit on the bench during their game against Vanderbilt.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 6:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - With the Gators missing Colin Castleton during another Southeastern Conference contest this week, Jason Jitoboh started again and helped secure the win for the Gators against Scotty Pippen Jr. and the Commodores.

Behind a total team effort, Florida beat Vanderbilt 61-42. Jitoboh, who has been seeing more time on the court playing for 27 minutes and scoring eight of the 61 total points against Vanderbilt. He had 10 rebounds and one blocked shot.

Anthony Duruji, with only seven points compared to his 22 during the Mississippi State game this past Wednesday. He had eight rebounds and one assist.

Vanderbilt was down by three at half after a two point shot by Jordan Wright, 31-28.

A big part of the win was due to Florida’s defense against Vanderbilt, who were held to only 42 points, 28 of them being scored in the first half. Scotty Pippen Jr., who averages 18.8 points a game, was only able to shoot six points against Florida. “We are a defensive team.” said Guard Brandon McKissic, who had nine points and four assists.

Tyree Appleby scored 11 points total and assisted Tuongthach Gatkek with a dunk in the second half, which were Gatkek’s only points in todays matchup, followed with a blocked shot and two assists.

Their biggest scoring drive was a 12 point run in the beginning of the second half.

The Gator’s best lead was by 21 points late in the second half with under a minute to go.

Gator’s won 61-42 against Vanderbilt. You can catch Florida on Monday, January 24th, 7p.m. at Ole Miss.

