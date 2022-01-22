H.S. Hoops Roundup: Santa Fe edges Buchholz, Trinity Catholic stays strong

(WCJB) -For the second time in a week, the Santa Fe boys basketball team took a late lead on free throws and held on to beat an Alachua County opponent.

The Raiders defeated Buchholz on Friday, 51-48 to reach 10-6 overall, dropping the Bobcats to 9-11. Santa Fe’s Mason Brown hit one-of-two from the line with 11.6 seconds remaining to break a 48-all tie. The Raiders complete a season series sweep of the Bobcats, having also beaten them, 49-46 on Dec. 3. Dontrell Jenkins scored a game-high 23 points.

In Ocala, Trinity Catholic improved to 16-3 overall by holding off The Rock, 65-59. Greg Maxwell scored 16 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter, while Ashton Lovette added 11 for the Celtics. The Lions drop to 15-5.

