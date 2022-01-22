Advertisement

Lake City native signs record deal with Sony Music Nashville

Karley Scott Collins
Karley Scott Collins(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 10:13 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake City, Fla. (WCJB) - From North Central Florida to the networks to Nashville, an actress and musician born in Lake City has hit the big time.

Karley Scott Collins has signed a recording contract with Sony Music Nashville. Her debut song ‘Heavenly’ is set to release on Feb. 4.

She was born in Lake City and previously appeared on the network television programs including ‘Once Upon A Time’ and ‘The Class’.

RELATED STORY: Exclusive interview with Karley Scott Collins

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Helicopter crash in Levy County kills family of four
Helicopter crash in Levy County kills family of four
Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son
‘None of it was safe’: Lake City woman taken to hospital after trampled during downtown...
‘None of it was safe’: Lake City woman taken to hospital after trampled during downtown Gainesville shooting
He chose to take the 1-million 7-hundred 60-thousand dollar lump-sum payout.
Ocala man wins lottery, two-million dollars richer

Latest News

Scammers target vulnerable groups with unreliable at home COVID testing kits
Scammers target vulnerable groups with unreliable at home COVID testing kits
State Senators Baxley and Perry agree to not oppose one another in proposed new District 9
State Senators Baxley and Perry agree to not oppose one another in proposed new District 9
Scammers target vulnerable groups with unreliable at home COVID testing kits
As organized retail theft skyrockets in Florida, state lawmakers seek to regulate online...
As organized retail theft skyrockets in Florida, state lawmakers seek to regulate online selling platforms