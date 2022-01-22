Lake City native signs record deal with Sony Music Nashville

Lake City, Fla. (WCJB) - From North Central Florida to the networks to Nashville, an actress and musician born in Lake City has hit the big time.

Karley Scott Collins has signed a recording contract with Sony Music Nashville. Her debut song ‘Heavenly’ is set to release on Feb. 4.

She was born in Lake City and previously appeared on the network television programs including ‘Once Upon A Time’ and ‘The Class’.

