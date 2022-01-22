Maddox Foundry in the city of Archer is getting a remake

ARCHER, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents can expect changes to the Maddox Foundry after the McGurn Management Company foreclosed on the establishment.

The Foundry opened in 1905 and served as a machine shop to service the local mining industry.

It is located in the center of the city and has employed generations of families for 117 years.

One Archer resident who worked at the Foundry for 38 years says the family ties drew him to becoming an employee.

“That’s where I got my start. Right after I got out of school I came to Maddox, because my daddy was working for Maddox for years. That’s where he worked and put us through school and maybe I can do the same thing for my family and that’s really what happened” said Willie James Boykin.

Ken McGurn, owner of the McGurn Management Company said in an email his goal is to replace the Maddox Foundry with a new industrial business that will provide more jobs than the original one did.

The mayor of Archer, Iris Bailey, agrees with the effort to generate more business and employment in the city.

“We have to see what the plans are for that purchaser. Is that something we want to entertain in the city. We are looking for more businesses” said Bailey.

A top priority for the management company is to save any historically significant items.

This includes the restoration of a 1906 locomotive and 1920 Stanley Steamer automobile.

Preserving historical elements is important for residents because of the impact the foundry had in their lives and families.

“That was just the heart of the business back in the day because Maddox was the only business that was here to support the community of archer. It was pretty much a family job to have family people because Maddox was a family business. And most of the people we hired was family people” said Boykin.

The meeting with a buyer will be next month to determine which business will take over.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.