More than $100,000 is going to multiple community programs after the 2nd annual Chief Greg Graham Legacy Walk

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The results are in from the second annual Chief Greg Graham Legacy Walk

Thanks to the event, more than $100,000 is going to multiple community programs.

The money will support the Boys and Girls Club, a program battling opioid addiction, and two different scholarships.

The legacy walk ran from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at Zone Health and Fitness in Ocala.

