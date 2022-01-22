More than $100,000 is going to multiple community programs after the 2nd annual Chief Greg Graham Legacy Walk
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 6:54 PM EST
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The results are in from the second annual Chief Greg Graham Legacy Walk
Thanks to the event, more than $100,000 is going to multiple community programs.
The money will support the Boys and Girls Club, a program battling opioid addiction, and two different scholarships.
The legacy walk ran from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at Zone Health and Fitness in Ocala.
