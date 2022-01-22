No. 3 Florida gymnastics team defeats rival Georgia, stays unbeaten

ATHENS, Ga. (WCJB) -Florida fifth-year senior Megan Skaggs won her second straight All-Around and the third-ranked Gators came away with a 196.975-194.475 victory over Georgia on Friday night in Athens. Florida has now won 11 of the last 13 dual meets in the head-to-head series, including the last three on the road. Florida’s team score was a season-low.

Skaggs’ All-Around score was identical to her win last week, a 39.525. Event winners were Nya Reed on vault (9.95), Trinity Thomas and Leanne Wong on bars (9.975), and Thomas on beam (9.95). Georgia’s Rachel Baumann, sister of Florida’s Alyssa Baumann, scored the evening’s only 10.0, on floor.

The Bulldogs, however, had a meltdown on beam and counted several falls in their team score en route to a 46.625 in the rotation.

Florida returns home to face Arkansas next Friday at the O’Connell Center.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.