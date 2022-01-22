Advertisement

No. 3 Florida gymnastics team defeats rival Georgia, stays unbeaten

Florida’s team score of 196.975 was a season-low
Florida stays unbeaten
Florida stays unbeaten(WCJB)
By Kevin Wells
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 9:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Ga. (WCJB) -Florida fifth-year senior Megan Skaggs won her second straight All-Around and the third-ranked Gators came away with a 196.975-194.475 victory over Georgia on Friday night in Athens. Florida has now won 11 of the last 13 dual meets in the head-to-head series, including the last three on the road. Florida’s team score was a season-low.

Skaggs’ All-Around score was identical to her win last week, a 39.525. Event winners were Nya Reed on vault (9.95), Trinity Thomas and Leanne Wong on bars (9.975), and Thomas on beam (9.95). Georgia’s Rachel Baumann, sister of Florida’s Alyssa Baumann, scored the evening’s only 10.0, on floor.

The Bulldogs, however, had a meltdown on beam and counted several falls in their team score en route to a 46.625 in the rotation.

Florida returns home to face Arkansas next Friday at the O’Connell Center.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Helicopter crash in Levy County kills family of four
Helicopter crash in Levy County kills family of four
Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son
‘None of it was safe’: Lake City woman taken to hospital after trampled during downtown...
‘None of it was safe’: Lake City woman taken to hospital after trampled during downtown Gainesville shooting
He chose to take the 1-million 7-hundred 60-thousand dollar lump-sum payout.
Ocala man wins lottery, two-million dollars richer

Latest News

Lexington, Thurs.
Gator women blow out No. 23 Wildcats, reach 4-2 in SEC
Gators add to coaching staff
Sean Spencer hired at Florida
Penn State defensive line coach Sean Spencer talks with his players in the second quarter of an...
Gators, Napier hire Sean Spencer as Co-Defensive Coordinator and DL coach
Gainesville H.S., Wednesday
GHS snaps P.K. Yonge winning streak, comes back to win, 48-45