Nursing home catches fire in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A nursing home in Gainesville caught fire on Friday morning.

Firefighters say they responded to a call at Park Meadows Health and Rehabilitation Center around 11 Friday morning.

Crews say the fire sprinkler system kept the fire at bay and crews were able to put it out quickly. Everyone was able to get out of the building.

One man was trauma alerted to the hospital.

