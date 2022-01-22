Progress Park lands new tenant
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 10:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Technology research center “Progress Park” in Alachua has landed a major new tenant.
Real estate development and construction firm “Concept Companies” of Gainesville announced a major purchase at the property.
Concept purchased three buildings covering 100,000 square feet on about fifty acres of land.
A release stated the company is already deeply involved in the joint development of r-and-d facilities and more at the new “convergence” research park and community next door.
