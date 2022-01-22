Progress Park lands new tenant

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Technology research center “Progress Park” in Alachua has landed a major new tenant.

Real estate development and construction firm “Concept Companies” of Gainesville announced a major purchase at the property.

Concept purchased three buildings covering 100,000 square feet on about fifty acres of land.

A release stated the company is already deeply involved in the joint development of r-and-d facilities and more at the new “convergence” research park and community next door.

