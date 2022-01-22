Registration for the Marion County Citizens Academy is now open

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA Fla. (WCJB) - An 11-week course aims to teach Marion County residents everything they would want to know about the workings of county government.

Registration is open for the Marion County Citizens Academy.

Participants can learn how wastewater treatment plants help water conservation, how trash in landfills can produce energy, and how to understand the ins and outs of a county budget.

The course runs from March to May.

The link to register is here.

