Advertisement

Registration for the Marion County Citizens Academy is now open

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 6:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA Fla. (WCJB) - An 11-week course aims to teach Marion County residents everything they would want to know about the workings of county government.

Registration is open for the Marion County Citizens Academy.

TRENDING STORY: Scammers target vulnerable groups with unreliable at home COVID testing kits

Participants can learn how wastewater treatment plants help water conservation, how trash in landfills can produce energy, and how to understand the ins and outs of a county budget.

The course runs from March to May.

The link to register is here.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Helicopter crash in Levy County kills family of four
Helicopter crash in Levy County kills family of four
Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son
‘None of it was safe’: Lake City woman taken to hospital after trampled during downtown...
‘None of it was safe’: Lake City woman taken to hospital after trampled during downtown Gainesville shooting
He chose to take the 1-million 7-hundred 60-thousand dollar lump-sum payout.
Ocala man wins lottery, two-million dollars richer

Latest News

replanting
Gardeners in Ocala have started planting their winter vegetables and crops
Gainesville residents came out to a city wide block party held behind the Supervisor of...
Early voting for Gainesville’s upcoming special election is encouraged at a downtown block party
Greg Graham
More than $100,000 is going to multiple community programs after the 2nd annual Chief Greg Graham Legacy Walk
Gainesville residents came out to a city wide block party held behind the Supervisor of...
Gainesville residents came out to a city wide block party held behind the Supervisor of Elections office to encourage early voting.
replanting day
replanting day