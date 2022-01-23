Florida knocks off #11 LSU

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - UF Women’s Basketball took down Kim Mulkey’s LSU Tigers at home on Sunday for Florida’s fifth consecutive Southeastern Conference win this season.

The Gators (15-5) chomped on the Tigers (17-3), winning a back-and-forth contest 73-72 to claim their fifth straight conference victory since the 2008-09 season.

In a tight battle, unranked Florida held their own against #11 LSU. The lead changed 13 times, and the game tied nine times throughout the match.

The first quarter for the Gators ended with a layup by Jordyn Merritt, putting Florida up 16-12.

Florida’s biggest lead was only by eight points in the middle of the second quarter. Alberte Rimdal closed the second quarter for the Gators with a three-point shot to make it 33-29, but LSU quickly caught up and the two teams were tied 33-33 at the half.

LSU took a five-point lead in the 3rd quarter, thanks to Khayla Pointer, who had 35 points against the Gators in the game. The Tigers led 58-54 to end the period.

In the fourth quarter, the Gators and the Tigers had a back-and-forth shoot out for the lead, and were only up by one point, 68-67 until Zippy Broughton knocked down a jump shot at the foul line to put the Gators up 70-67. Kiki Smith had one free throw and Broughton had two more free throws to seal the deal for the Gators, making it a 73-69 game.

Broughton, Smith, and Jordyn Merritt combined to score 53 of the team’s 73 points. Smith was the leading scorer with 23.

You can catch the Gators vs. #1 South Carolina at home, on Sunday, January 30th at 12 noon.

