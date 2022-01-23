Advertisement

Florida knocks off #11 LSU

Gators win fifth straight conference game since 2008-09 season
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 6:57 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - UF Women’s Basketball took down Kim Mulkey’s LSU Tigers at home on Sunday for Florida’s fifth consecutive Southeastern Conference win this season.

The Gators (15-5) chomped on the Tigers (17-3), winning a back-and-forth contest 73-72 to claim their fifth straight conference victory since the 2008-09 season.

In a tight battle, unranked Florida held their own against #11 LSU. The lead changed 13 times, and the game tied nine times throughout the match.

The first quarter for the Gators ended with a layup by Jordyn Merritt, putting Florida up 16-12.

Florida’s biggest lead was only by eight points in the middle of the second quarter. Alberte Rimdal closed the second quarter for the Gators with a three-point shot to make it 33-29, but LSU quickly caught up and the two teams were tied 33-33 at the half.

LSU took a five-point lead in the 3rd quarter, thanks to Khayla Pointer, who had 35 points against the Gators in the game. The Tigers led 58-54 to end the period.

In the fourth quarter, the Gators and the Tigers had a back-and-forth shoot out for the lead, and were only up by one point, 68-67 until Zippy Broughton knocked down a jump shot at the foul line to put the Gators up 70-67. Kiki Smith had one free throw and Broughton had two more free throws to seal the deal for the Gators, making it a 73-69 game.

Broughton, Smith, and Jordyn Merritt combined to score 53 of the team’s 73 points. Smith was the leading scorer with 23.

You can catch the Gators vs. #1 South Carolina at home, on Sunday, January 30th at 12 noon.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Helicopter crash in Levy County kills family of four
Helicopter crash in Levy County kills family of four
Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son
He chose to take the 1-million 7-hundred 60-thousand dollar lump-sum payout.
Ocala man wins lottery, two-million dollars richer
Two Gainesville men arrested after stealing more than $5,000 from Bass Pro Shop
Two Gainesville men arrested after stealing more than $5,000 from Bass Pro Shops

Latest News

Gator Men's Basketball players sit on the bench during their game against Vanderbilt.
Gators roll Commodores for third straight conference win
Florida stays unbeaten
No. 3 Florida gymnastics team defeats rival Georgia, stays unbeaten
Lexington, Thurs.
Gator women blow out No. 23 Wildcats, reach 4-2 in SEC
Penn State defensive line coach Sean Spencer talks with his players in the second quarter of an...
Gators, Napier hire Sean Spencer as Co-Defensive Coordinator and DL coach