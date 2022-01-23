Gainesville man arrested for firing gun at an apartment and hit-and-run crash
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 11:59 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville police arrested a man they say fired shots at an apartment, and while driving away from the scene crashed into a vehicle.
21-year-old Levon Brown is charged with firing a weapon in public, hit and run, and drug offenses.
They say Brown fired shots at Gardenia Gardens apartments.
While speeding away, he ran a red light at the intersection of NE 8th Ave. and Waldo Rd., crashing into another vehicle.
He was later found at a family member’s apartment with a recently fired gun.
