Gainesville man arrested for firing gun at an apartment and hit-and-run crash

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville police arrested a man they say fired shots at an apartment, and while driving away from the scene crashed into a vehicle.

21-year-old Levon Brown is charged with firing a weapon in public, hit and run, and drug offenses.

They say Brown fired shots at Gardenia Gardens apartments.

While speeding away, he ran a red light at the intersection of NE 8th Ave. and Waldo Rd., crashing into another vehicle.

He was later found at a family member’s apartment with a recently fired gun.

