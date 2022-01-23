Advertisement

Gainesville man arrested for firing gun at an apartment and hit-and-run crash

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 11:59 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville police arrested a man they say fired shots at an apartment, and while driving away from the scene crashed into a vehicle.

21-year-old Levon Brown is charged with firing a weapon in public, hit and run, and drug offenses.

They say Brown fired shots at Gardenia Gardens apartments.

While speeding away, he ran a red light at the intersection of NE 8th Ave. and Waldo Rd., crashing into another vehicle.

He was later found at a family member’s apartment with a recently fired gun.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Helicopter crash in Levy County kills family of four
Helicopter crash in Levy County kills family of four
Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son
He chose to take the 1-million 7-hundred 60-thousand dollar lump-sum payout.
Ocala man wins lottery, two-million dollars richer
Two Gainesville men arrested after stealing more than $5,000 from Bass Pro Shop
Two Gainesville men arrested after stealing more than $5,000 from Bass Pro Shops

Latest News

replanting
Gardeners in Ocala have started planting their winter vegetables and crops
Gainesville residents came out to a city wide block party held behind the Supervisor of...
Early voting for Gainesville’s upcoming special election is encouraged at a downtown block party
Greg Graham
More than $100,000 is going to multiple community programs after the 2nd annual Chief Greg Graham Legacy Walk
Gainesville residents came out to a city wide block party held behind the Supervisor of...
Gainesville residents came out to a city wide block party held behind the Supervisor of Elections office to encourage early voting.