Advertisement

6 found dead in Milwaukee home

A home in Milwaukee became a crime scene after five people were found dead on Sunday.
A home in Milwaukee became a crime scene after five people were found dead on Sunday.(Source: WTMJ/CNN)
By WTMJ staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 8:18 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (Gray News) - Milwaukee police made a grim discovery Sunday while doing a welfare check at a local residence.

Inside the home, they found the bodies of five people who had apparently been killed.

A sixth person was found later in the afternoon Sunday, WTMJ reported.

Police described what they found at the scene.

“Upon their arrival, entry into the residence was made, and five individuals were found deceased. Four of the deceased are adult males, and one is an adult female. All five deaths are being treated as homicides. The identities of the victims are pending,” Assistant Chief Paul Formolo said.

He also said autopsies are expected to take place sometime Monday, and the motive and information regarding suspects is not known.

The assistant police chief said the welfare check call came from people who had concerns about the occupants of the house.

He said that it is a normal call that the department responds to all the time but usually not with these results.

Investigators are asking for anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers or the Milwaukee Police Department.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group. All rights reserved. WTMJ via CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Helicopter crash in Levy County kills family of four
Helicopter crash in Levy County kills family of four
Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son
He chose to take the 1-million 7-hundred 60-thousand dollar lump-sum payout.
Ocala man wins lottery, two-million dollars richer
Two Gainesville men arrested after stealing more than $5,000 from Bass Pro Shop
Two Gainesville men arrested after stealing more than $5,000 from Bass Pro Shops

Latest News

Savanna Puckett was found shot inside her burning home.
Tennessee deputy found shot to death inside burning home, sheriff’s office says
The offer is in response to American Red Cross’s first national blood crisis.
Krispy Kreme is giving blood donors a dozen free doughnuts
Police vehicles are parked on the grounds of Heidelberg University in Heidelberg, Germany,...
Several wounded in shooting in German city; gunman dead
Assistant Chief Paul Formolo describes what officers found at the home Sunday.
5 people found dead in Milwaukee home