ACPS launches online platform for parents to communicate with school officials

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Public Schools district has a new platform for people to interact with school officials.

The new platform, “Let’s Talk,” allows parents, school staff and citizens to interact.

The online system is accessible 24 hours a day, seven days a week from any computer, tablet or smartphone.

Users can keep their contact information confidential if they want.

To access the new platform, click HERE and click the “Let’s Talk” button at the bottom-right of the screen.

