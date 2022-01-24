Belleview airsoft team holds memorial game in honor of fallen soldier

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

BELLEVIEW, Fla. (WCJB) - A Belleview airsoft team is honoring the life of fallen military soldier, PFC Jamie Riley.

The Lucifer’s Wolves Airsoft team held a memorial game this weekend, marking two years since Riley lost his life during a training accident.

The event was a first for the team bringing in people from across the state and country.

“South Carolina, North Carolina, I have active duty military here, I have veterans, I have first responders. We have a very diverse group here,” said Tori Sarullo, Director of Lucifer’s Wolves Airsoft Team.

The game puts players in a military simulation in a field, where they use airsoft guns.

“I found that the best part of it is the teamwork of it and essentially how it works it’s like paintball you have a gun, it shoots a projectile,” said Alexander Fallon, who attended the event.

Most of the players are active and retired military, first responders, or people aspiring to become one.

Sarullo said holding this event means a lot to her and Riley’s family.

“He was one of my best friends from childhood that we grew up together we’ve been together since we were two years old was killed in a military training accident in Fort Bliss, Texas,” said Sarullo.

To honor his legacy, all proceeds raised go to a scholarship fund for veterans and gold star families.

Sarullo said Riley’s mother was very involved throughout the process of putting on the event.

“She is absolutely grateful and amazed that we even did this in her son’s honor.”

The airsoft team hopes to make this event a tradition, honoring Riley, while paying it forward to veteran families.

