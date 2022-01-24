Advertisement

Gainesville special election candidates prepare for Election Day
By Kristin Chase
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 8:59 PM EST
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It has been a busy weekend of campaigning for both special election candidates Matt Howland and Cynthia Chestnut, as they prepare for Tuesday.

This run-off result will fill the at-large seat B vacated by Gail Johnson.

Cynthia Chestnut and her team spent the weekend knocking on doors and making phone calls to voters.

“Working, working, working is all I can say. I am excited. I want to say thank you to all the voters that have been so gracious to us as we knock on their doors.” said Chestnut.

Matt Howland says when it comes to campaigning his team remains doing everything they have done since day one.

“By the time election day comes around we will have hit eight-thousand doors that we’ve knocked on. So that means we have engaged with a little over ten-thousand” said Howland.

Howland says investing in the future of Gainesville has always been the driving force of his campaign.

“We have got to play offense with the city if we want to take advantage of change. If we try to maintain the status quo them ten years from now we’re gonna be asking ourselves what happened. We’re gonna be left behind as a city. We have a tremendous opportunity to invest in the future.” said Howland.

Chestnut believes it is her range of experience that would benefit her in this role.

“I can hit the deck running. My experience in government. My experience in elected office. I bring a stability, maturity and a commitment to citizen engagement” said Chestnut.

Polls will be open on Tuesday from 7am till 7pm.

