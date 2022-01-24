Gilchrist County Sheriff Deputies investigating a baby’s death

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GILCHRIST COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating the death of a 6-month-old child earlier this month.

On the morning of January 3rd, deputies responded to a home on Rosemary Circle, the caller said the child was not breathing. First responders tried to revive the infant but were not successful.

Deputies say the preliminary autopsy is inconclusive.

