Historical lecture and book signing at the Harn Museum of Art

By Kristin Chase
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 9:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB)- The book “Emancipation Betrayed” is written by Paul Ortiz, a University of Florida history professor.

It is a remembrance and collection of stories of the struggles that black people in Florida had to endure before the Civil Rights Movement.

The signing was led by a presentation, where Ortiz shared the research he found on the freedom struggle while elaborating on the oral interviews that went into writing it.

“Some of the truths, they sound shocking to our ears now because Americans love to think about human rights issues in other countries in the Caribbean or in Latin America. We often forget about what’s the state of freedom in our own community” said Ortiz.

The book is is presented in conjunction with the “Shadow to substance” exhibit located at the museum.

