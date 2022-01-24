Lake City city manager meeting postponed
Published: Jan. 24, 2022
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City will have to go a little longer without a city manager.
The city council meeting to finalize the new city manager was postponed because not enough council members could meet to reach a quorum.
City council members were going to hash out the details of a contract with their top choice for city manager, Thomas Thomas.
The meeting will be held on Saturday instead.
