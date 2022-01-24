Lake City city manager meeting postponed

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City will have to go a little longer without a city manager.

The city council meeting to finalize the new city manager was postponed because not enough council members could meet to reach a quorum.

City council members were going to hash out the details of a contract with their top choice for city manager, Thomas Thomas.

The meeting will be held on Saturday instead.

