LifeSouth’s What Colors do you Bleed event between the University of Florida and the University of Kentucky kicks off

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - LifeSouth is holding its annual blood drive competition.

The What Colors do you Bleed event is between the University of Florida and the University of Kentucky.

Every year when the teams compete on the court, fans compete off the court to see who can bring in the most blood donors.

Donors receive a coupon for a small Domino’s pizza, a $10 E-gift card, a special T-shirt, and spirit points for the dance marathon.

The event starts Monday, January 24th at 9 a.m. and will run through Friday, January 28th until 5 p.m.

