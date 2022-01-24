Man charged with father’s murder outside Chuck E. Cheese

HUMBLE, Texas (KTRK) - A Texas man is in custody, accused of shooting and killing a father outside of a Chuck E. Cheese. The victim’s widow says she’s glad to know the person believed to be responsible for her husband’s murder is behind bars.

Amber Uresti’s husband, 24-year-old Calogero Duenes, was shot and killed outside of a Chuck E. Cheese in Humble, Texas, as they were set to celebrate their daughter’s birthday on New Year’s Eve.

“I can still hear my husband screaming in the back of my head,” Uresti said. “My 3-year-old constantly says, ‘I miss my daddy.’ My 6-year-old will sit in the back of the seat at times, and she’s in a little ball, curled, crying.”

Calogero Duenes, 24, was shot and killed outside of a Chuck E. Cheese in Humble, Texas, as he and his family were set to celebrate his daughter’s birthday on New Year’s Eve. (Source: Family photos, KTRK via CNN)

Police believe 27-year-old Antoine Daniel Badon is the one responsible for Duenes’ murder. He is currently in the Harris County Jail facing multiple charges.

Court documents lay out a timeline of recent crimes, starting with the alleged murder at Chuck E. Cheese on Dec. 31.

Police say surveillance video shows Badon driving the wrong way in a parking lot and almost hitting Duenes. The video then shows the two exchange words. A witness told police they heard three gunshots moments later.

Two days after that, on Jan. 2, Badon allegedly shot a man and shot towards another outside of Wilson Food Mart in Humble. Court records show he used the same gun he allegedly shot Duenes with.

Three days later, on Jan. 5, documents show he allegedly assaulted a family member and was arrested.

Police believe 27-year-old Antoine Daniel Badon is the one responsible for Duenes’ murder. He is currently in the Harris County Jail facing multiple charges. (Source: Humble Police, KTRK via CNN)

Badon was charged Saturday in Duenes’ murder, which comes as somewhat of a relief for Uresti. She says knowing who’s accused of taking her husband’s life will help with closure.

“It’s still hard, but I’m glad that he’s not, right now, in the community. I hope and pray that they don’t release him,” Uresti said.

For now, she’s taking it one day at a time.

“I’m trying super hard for my kids, and they’re the only thing that are keeping me going right now,” she said.

It’s unclear if Badon has an attorney or how he is responding to the charges. He is expected back in court Monday.

Copyright 2022 KTRK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.