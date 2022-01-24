North Central Florida residents are eligible for disaster loans after Tropical Storm Elsa

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

DIXIE COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A number of North Central Florida counties are being made eligible for more recovery funding due to the impact of Tropical Storm Elsa.

The USDA is designating Dixie and Gilchrist Counties as primary natural disaster areas. They are eligible for Farm Service Agency emergency loans to help producers impacted by the storm.

Alachua, Columbia, Suwannee and Levy Counties are also eligible for funding.

TRENDING STORY: Reduced speed limits may be on the way for the City of Gainesville

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.