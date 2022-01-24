Reduced speed limits may be on the way for the City of Gainesville

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville City Commission approved a plan to reduce speed limits to 30 mph for city roads and 20 mph for neighborhood roads in a meeting on Thursday.

This change comes in the wake of another fatal pedestrian accident that happened on January 4th.

Commissioner Harvey Ward said while the commission is endorsing the plan, it will likely be a few more months until they take an official vote.

“Nobody is trying to make Gainesville inconvenient, we’re just trying to make Gainesville safe,” said Ward.

The effort is a part of the city’s “Vision Zero” safety plan. It aims to make pedestrian deaths a thing of the past.

“We want safer streets, we want children to be able to cross the road with some peace of mind for their parents,” said Ward.

He said, looking back at recent deadly crashes, community members can sometimes be quick to put the blame on the victim.

“They weren’t doing anything wrong, they were doing exactly what they were supposed to do.”

One UF student said while she hopes to see a change, she’s not sure reducing the speed limit will make a difference.

“I see cars still speed despite all the precautions that have been put up in place because of these accidents,” said Abigail Ladwig-Conway.

She said she thinks more speed bumps and patrol cars would make more of an impact.

“I don’t think people are going to not speed unless they see a repercussion not to,” said Ladwig-Conway.

This change doesn’t affect every road in Gainesville, because many are operated by the state or county.

Commissioners are now waiting on city staff and transportation officials to further develop the policy.

