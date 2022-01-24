Advertisement

Road reopened in Marion County after sewage tanker crashes into vehicle

Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies had to shut down the intersection at Emerald Road and Oak Road Monday morning after a sewage tanker collided with another vehicle.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 11:44 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SILVER SPRINGS SHORES, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies shut down the intersection at Emerald Road and Oak Road Monday morning after a sewage tanker collided with another vehicle.

Emergency crews worked to clean up the spillage, the crash was cleaned up by 11 a.m.

School district officials told TV20, there were no issues with student drop off at Emerald Shore Elementary School.

