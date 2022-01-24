Road reopened in Marion County after sewage tanker crashes into vehicle

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

SILVER SPRINGS SHORES, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies shut down the intersection at Emerald Road and Oak Road Monday morning after a sewage tanker collided with another vehicle.

Emergency crews worked to clean up the spillage, the crash was cleaned up by 11 a.m.

School district officials told TV20, there were no issues with student drop off at Emerald Shore Elementary School.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.