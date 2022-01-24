Advertisement

The Russell Report: Gator Men’s and Women’s Basketball trending upward

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 6:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gator Men’s and Women’s Basketball teams are trending upward with multiple SEC wins.

WRUF’s Steve Russell breaks down their success in this week’s Russell Report.

