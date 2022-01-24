The Russell Report: Gator Men’s and Women’s Basketball trending upward
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 6:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gator Men’s and Women’s Basketball teams are trending upward with multiple SEC wins.
WRUF’s Steve Russell breaks down their success in this week’s Russell Report.
RELATED STORY: Florida knocks off #11 LSU
Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.