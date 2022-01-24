Advertisement

Today marks thirty three years since Ted Bundy was executed

Bundy was put to death at the state prison in Raiford on January 24th, 1989 .
Bundy was put to death at the state prison in Raiford on January 24th, 1989 .(WCJB FILE)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 5:52 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Thirty-three years ago today, serial killer Ted Bundy was executed in North Central Florida.

Bundy was put to death at the state prison in Raiford on January 24th, 1989 for murdering 12-year-old Kimberly Leach of Lake City.

Bundy was convicted of killing 20 women across the country.

