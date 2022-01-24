Today marks thirty three years since Ted Bundy was executed

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Thirty-three years ago today, serial killer Ted Bundy was executed in North Central Florida.

Bundy was put to death at the state prison in Raiford on January 24th, 1989 for murdering 12-year-old Kimberly Leach of Lake City.

Bundy was convicted of killing 20 women across the country.

