The University of Florida’s Career Connection Center is holding its career showcase

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 6:25 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - UF’s Career Connection Center is holding its largest career fair.

The career showcase has in-person and virtual networking with top employers all over the U.S.

It’s a great opportunity for students to explore internships, co-op’s, and jobs both full and part-time.

There’s a wide range of fields that will be attending.

The event spans 3 days starting at 9 a.m. and ending at 3 p.m.

