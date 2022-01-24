The University of Florida’s Career Connection Center is holding its career showcase

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - UF’s Career Connection Center is holding its largest career fair.

The career showcase has in-person and virtual networking with top employers all over the U.S.

It’s a great opportunity for students to explore internships, co-op’s, and jobs both full and part-time.

There’s a wide range of fields that will be attending.

The event spans 3 days starting at 9 a.m. and ending at 3 p.m.

