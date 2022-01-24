The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City council members will talk contracts with their pick for the city manager on Monday.

Thomas Thomas is the candidate of choice to fill the role once held by Ami Fields.

Thomas was picked Wednesday following interviews and meet and greets beating out Glenn Adams.

The council meets at 6:00 p.m.

The United Way of Suwannee Valley kicks off its nonprofit summit on Tuesday morning.

The leading for tomorrow’s nonprofit summit will offer workshops on topics like finances, strategic planning, and marketing.

The summit is open to all organizations that qualify as non-profit.

The event starts at 8:30 Tuesday morning at the Florida Gateway Multipurpose Center.

The 2022 OBS season starts Tuesday and lasts until Wednesday in Marion County.

This years’ sale starts with the winter mixed sale which includes horses of racing age.

The sale starts at 11 a.m.

The annual Homeless Point-in-Time count in Alachua County will happen on Thursday.

The survey is meant to identify how many people are experiencing homelessness throughout the county.

Results are expected during the springtime.

Other counties in North Central Florida have surveys scheduled through the end of the month.

