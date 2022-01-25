$1.2 million in additional funding approved for Cuscowilla

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Alachua Board of County Commissioners approved over a million dollars in extra funding to get the ball rolling on a proposed over night summer camp at Cuscowilla.

The project was initially approved for $2.7 million, but Assistant County Manager Gina Peebles says the project was not picked up for that cost by any construction companies in fall of 2021.

“We didn’t get any responses so we extended the deadline for three weeks. We clarified the scope a little bit more, again got no responses, so what we asked the board to do at that time was to piggy back off the city of Gainesville contract and that’s how were were able to get the BDI construction and they have assured us that they can meet our very tight deadline,” said Peebles.

She also claims that when the project funding was initially approved the market for construction was in a different places and costs have risen well into the pandemic.

“There are construction delays, there are supply delays. The cost of construction has increased drastically. Also, time is of the essence with this project. We’d really like overnight camp beginning in June we need the contractor to complete the work and get everything cleaned up and ready to go by mid-May,” said Peebles.

Commissioner Anna Prizzia stated she is for approving the funding, but does not want this to become a consistent thing with projects approved to be paid for using Wild Spaces Public Places funding.

“I have to say that while I don’t love the idea, I know that construction costs have gone up, I know we have to find the money somewhere and we do want to make these investments so we can make Camp Cuscowilla the best it can be, so I’m inclined to support this as long as it’s a one time thing,” said Prizzia.

The BOCC approved the extra funding unanimously. The board will also be directing staff to look at the allocation process of Wild Spaces Public Places funding and look at how to fund added projects to the property.

