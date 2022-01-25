Alachua County Commissioners are meeting to discuss Cuscowilla Park renovations

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Board of Commissioners are meeting Tuesday, January 25th to discuss Cuscowilla Park renovations.

A request to add $1.2 million to the already $2.7 million in funding will be taken into consideration.

TRENDING STORY: Zero Waste Week 2022 highlights food waste, compost pilot program

The extra funds would reduce future funding spent on parks and open spaces funds and conservation lands funds.

The meeting begins at 11:30 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.