Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies investigating a shooting

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating a shooting in Southwest Gainesville.

It happened along Southwest 63rd Court, deputies say an argument led to the shooting that sent the male victim to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

They are still searching for a male suspect in the shooting.

