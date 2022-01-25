Advertisement

Brantley Strong: NCFL rallying around teen battling brain cancer

By Camron Lunn
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 11:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OLD TOWN, Fla. (WCJB) -Residents in multiple counties are showing their support for the family of a teenager battling brain cancer hundreds of miles away from his Dixie County home.

Brantley Everett and his mother, Jessica are at St. Judes Children’s Hospital in Memphis. This month he had a tumor removed from his brain and after a biopsy he will be undergoing radiation. His sister, Bailee says they will be there for nearly three months.

“After doing a biopsy, We found out he will have to have some treatment so since they initially found out about it in Memphis, they will have to be there for the treatment. So, they are there for two to three months, and then we will regroup and see what’s going on after that,” said Bailee.

People in Gilchrist and Dixie County have been showing their support for the Everett family in numerous ways. Through cake sales, raffles, special photo sessions, and even shirts with the mantra “#BrantleyStrong” showing their support for the family. Randi Fumea, a friend of the family starting selling decals with the phrase and is giving all of the proceeds to the family.

“The whole trip-county area just coming together on behalf of Brantley and his family and I think that’s truly amazing,” said Fumea.

Bailee says her brothers is taking things day-by-day, but he is doing all he can to stay doing things that he loves.

“He is handling it the best that he can, he is keeping his spirits up. He just killed a deer, so he must not be doing to bad,” said Bailee jokingly.

The family will meet up in Memphis in February to celebrate Brantley’s birthday as he continues his battle.

