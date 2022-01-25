Advertisement

Chiefland completes rally, stuns Newberry in girls hoops, 39-38

Nikki Fuller hit the go-ahead layup with less than three minutes to go for the Indians
By Kevin Wells
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 11:51 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) -The Chiefland girls basketball team came from 17 points down after the first quarter to defeat Newberry, 39-38 on Monday to start the final week of the high school regular season.

The Indians trailed, 19-2 after one quarter and cut the deficit to 29-18 by halftime. Chiefland held Newberry to just nine second half points. Nikki Fuller was instrumental in the rally, hitting the go-ahead layup with less than three minutes to go.

Chiefland (15-7) plays its regular season finale Thursday at Lafayette. Newberry (10-8) plays three more times this week and returns to the court at home Tuesday versus Dixie County.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Helicopter crash in Levy County kills family of four
Helicopter crash in Levy County kills family of four
Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son
He chose to take the 1-million 7-hundred 60-thousand dollar lump-sum payout.
Ocala man wins lottery, two-million dollars richer
Starke police searching for two suspected crack-cocaine dealers
Starke police searching for two suspected crack-cocaine dealers

Latest News

Gators blank Bulls, 7-0
Indians rally from 17 down to stun Panthers
Alfred A. Ring Tennis Complex, Monday
Gator women’s tennis team blanks USF, 7-0, improves to 2-0
Florida's three-game SEC winning streak is broken in Oxford
Ole Miss snaps Florida’s three-game winning streak, 70-54