Chiefland completes rally, stuns Newberry in girls hoops, 39-38

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) -The Chiefland girls basketball team came from 17 points down after the first quarter to defeat Newberry, 39-38 on Monday to start the final week of the high school regular season.

The Indians trailed, 19-2 after one quarter and cut the deficit to 29-18 by halftime. Chiefland held Newberry to just nine second half points. Nikki Fuller was instrumental in the rally, hitting the go-ahead layup with less than three minutes to go.

Chiefland (15-7) plays its regular season finale Thursday at Lafayette. Newberry (10-8) plays three more times this week and returns to the court at home Tuesday versus Dixie County.

