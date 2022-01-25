‘COVID has amplified the shortages’: Hundreds of open staff postions in NCFL schools

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Education professionals are concerned about staff shortages in schools, as there are hundreds of openings in some North Central Florida school districts.

Marion County schools have the most open positions at 287 and Alachua County has 279.

The percentages of openings and numbers are significantly lower in other North Central Florida Schools.

“These shortages are going to impact our students and the future of Florida,” President of the Alachua County Education Association Carmen Ward said.

Open Postions in K-12 Schools (WCJB)

Florida Education Association leaders say more than 6,000 staff openings exist in the state which is higher than the vacancy amount at the beginning of the school year in August.

“COVID has amplified the shortages,” Ward said.

As COVID-19 cases surge, Ward and the state association agree that staff vacancies are the most severe.

Ward says all staff is being stretched thin.

“People who are in place, the paraprofessionals, the teachers, the bus drivers, whoever is there, they are bearing all the burden of this,” Ward said.

She said shortages also come from not enough pay.

More 1,000 paraprofessional openings across the state worries Ward.

“We are losing them to better paying positions,” Ward said.

House Bill 1017 would require school superintendents to identify critical employment shortages, provide incentives and implement career development of education paraprofessionals by a specific date.

Ward said she supports legislation that will address these shortages.

“Funding to support education support professionals and hopefully to address the shortage that we have of paraprofessionals.”

In his proposed budget, Governor DeSantis is calling for a 50 million dollar budget increase for teacher pay.

The bill to address the critical shortages will be taken up on Tuesday by the senate education committee.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.