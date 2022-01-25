Fire Rescue crews responded to a crash in Ocala that left two people hospitalized

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Two people were hospitalized after a crash Monday in Ocala.

Fire rescue crews say they responded to a crash around 11:00 at the intersection of Northwest 8th Street and North Pine Avenue.

When they arrived, they found a black SUV and a silver car had collided and the SUV was on its side.

Crews stabilized the SUV before getting the driver of the vehicle out.

