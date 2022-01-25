Advertisement

Fire Rescue crews responded to a crash in Ocala that left two people hospitalized

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 12:58 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Two people were hospitalized after a crash Monday in Ocala.

Fire rescue crews say they responded to a crash around 11:00 at the intersection of Northwest 8th Street and North Pine Avenue.

TRENDING STORY: Reduced speed limits may be on the way for the City of Gainesville

When they arrived, they found a black SUV and a silver car had collided and the SUV was on its side.

Crews stabilized the SUV before getting the driver of the vehicle out.

