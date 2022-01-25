Gator women’s tennis team blanks USF, 7-0, improves to 2-0

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The UF women’s tennis team has come out of the gate swinging, shutting out USF, 7-0 on Monday to complete a two-day homestand to open dual match competition. Florida defeated UNF on Sunday, 6-1.

The Gators, ranked No. 20 in the nation, secured the lone doubles point thanks to wins by Bente Spee & Marlee Zein (6-2), and Sydney Berlin & Sara Dahlstrom (7-5).

Florida remained dominant in singles. McCartney Kessler dropped just one game in her win over Grace Schumacher, 6-0, 6-1.

Spee, a freshman, overcame a 5-2 first set deficit to beat Laura Pellicer, 7-5, 6-2. Dahlstrom took care of Margriet Timmermans in straight sets, 6-3, 6-0. Zein collected a 6-3, 6-3 victory over Sierra Berry. Berlin kept the shutout going, holding off Alexandra Mjos, 7-5, 6-1. Finally, Emma Shelton overcame a one-set deficit to beat Amelie Boy, 6-7, 6-2, 10-6. That victory completed the match sweep for the Orange and Blue.

Florida heads to Tallahassee for the ITA Kickoff Weekend on Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.