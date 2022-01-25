Advertisement

Gator women’s tennis team blanks USF, 7-0, improves to 2-0

Florida dominates singles play in win over Bulls
By Kevin Wells
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 11:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The UF women’s tennis team has come out of the gate swinging, shutting out USF, 7-0 on Monday to complete a two-day homestand to open dual match competition. Florida defeated UNF on Sunday, 6-1.

The Gators, ranked No. 20 in the nation, secured the lone doubles point thanks to wins by Bente Spee & Marlee Zein (6-2), and Sydney Berlin & Sara Dahlstrom (7-5).

Florida remained dominant in singles. McCartney Kessler dropped just one game in her win over Grace Schumacher, 6-0, 6-1.

Spee, a freshman, overcame a 5-2 first set deficit to beat Laura Pellicer, 7-5, 6-2. Dahlstrom took care of Margriet Timmermans in straight sets, 6-3, 6-0. Zein collected a 6-3, 6-3 victory over Sierra Berry. Berlin kept the shutout going, holding off Alexandra Mjos, 7-5, 6-1. Finally, Emma Shelton overcame a one-set deficit to beat Amelie Boy, 6-7, 6-2, 10-6. That victory completed the match sweep for the Orange and Blue.

Florida heads to Tallahassee for the ITA Kickoff Weekend on Saturday.

