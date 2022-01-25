High speed chase in Ocala leads to deputy-involved shooting

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A traffic stop in Ocala led to a deputy-involved shooting early Tuesday morning.

According to a press release by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, deputies conducted a traffic stop near Southwest College Road where the driver refused to stop.

During the chase, the driver called 911 and told operators that she was suicidal and she was on her way to AdventHealth Ocala. Deputies also observed the woman holding a gun to her head.

When the woman arrived at the hospital, deputies ordered her to stay in her car but she refused. As the woman ran toward the entrance holding the gun, a deputy shot her.

The woman is currently being treated at a hospital for her injuries.

Deputies said if she is released from the hospital, she will be charged with fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer while armed and possession of a firearm while committing a felony. The driver was already on pretrial release for possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

MCSO is fully cooperating with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s investigation.

