LGBTQ ban bill proposed allows parents to sue schools for discussing sexual or gender identities

LEVY COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Discussing sexual and gender identity in classrooms could soon be banned if a North Central Florida State Representative’s bill becomes law.

Joe Harding of Marion and Levy counties sponsored house bill 1557 parental rights in education. The bill allows parents to sue a school if the district encourages quote “classroom discussion about sexual orientation or gender identity " in elementary school or in a manner that is not age appropriate.

The bill passed the education and employment committee.

