Marion County Public Schools hosts second Bus Blitz to combat driver shortage

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Turnout was low at Marion County Public Schools’ second annual Bus Blitz Tuesday

The school system is searching for bus drivers to relieve the shortage that’s affecting drop-off times.

They’re looking to add 20 to 25 drivers in their search. And after talking with people throughout the county, they’ve lifted certain prerequisites that might’ve kept people from applying in the past.

Public Relations Officer Greg Davis says MCPS “did have a prerequisite of having a high school diploma or a GED equivalent in order to apply. After hearing a lot of feedback throughout the community, this is our second bus blitz, we’ve removed that requirement so hopefully that opens that door to more people coming in.”

At today’s blitz, turnout was minimal. In the two hours TV20 attended at Madison Street Academy, no one showed.

Davis cited the shortage is ongoing due to numerous reasons, ranging from the pandemic to retirement.

And this shortage is affecting the daily operations of the drivers.

Sherretta Best has driven buses for Marion County Public Schools for 25 years and says drivers are “doubling up routes. Some of the kids are late getting to school and we’re just trying to do the best we can to get everybody there in a timely manner.”

Greg Davis adds that “being a member of the MCPS district, you do receive free healthcare. There’s flexible hours so if you wanna be a full-time bus driver or a part-time bus driver, those opportunities are available.”

Marion County Public Schools currently has 250 bus drivers and 10 applicants stopped by between all 5 locations.

