Advertisement

Marion County Public Schools hosts second Bus Blitz to combat driver shortage

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 6:03 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Turnout was low at Marion County Public Schools’ second annual Bus Blitz Tuesday

The school system is searching for bus drivers to relieve the shortage that’s affecting drop-off times.

They’re looking to add 20 to 25 drivers in their search. And after talking with people throughout the county, they’ve lifted certain prerequisites that might’ve kept people from applying in the past.

Public Relations Officer Greg Davis says MCPS “did have a prerequisite of having a high school diploma or a GED equivalent in order to apply. After hearing a lot of feedback throughout the community, this is our second bus blitz, we’ve removed that requirement so hopefully that opens that door to more people coming in.”

At today’s blitz, turnout was minimal. In the two hours TV20 attended at Madison Street Academy, no one showed.

Davis cited the shortage is ongoing due to numerous reasons, ranging from the pandemic to retirement.

And this shortage is affecting the daily operations of the drivers.

Sherretta Best has driven buses for Marion County Public Schools for 25 years and says drivers are “doubling up routes. Some of the kids are late getting to school and we’re just trying to do the best we can to get everybody there in a timely manner.”

Greg Davis adds that “being a member of the MCPS district, you do receive free healthcare. There’s flexible hours so if you wanna be a full-time bus driver or a part-time bus driver, those opportunities are available.”

Marion County Public Schools currently has 250 bus drivers and 10 applicants stopped by between all 5 locations.

TRENDING STORY: Seven children died in a fiery crash 16 years ago today

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Helicopter crash in Levy County kills family of four
Helicopter crash in Levy County kills family of four
Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son
He chose to take the 1-million 7-hundred 60-thousand dollar lump-sum payout.
Ocala man wins lottery, two-million dollars richer
Starke police searching for two suspected crack-cocaine dealers
Starke police searching for two suspected crack-cocaine dealers

Latest News

Gainesville special election candidates prepare for Election Day
RESULTS: City of Gainesville special election run-off
Tech Tuesday
Tech Tuesday: personalized video services from Leaf Creative Solutions
UPDATE: New details emerge on officer-involved shooting in Marion County
UPDATE: New details emerge on officer-involved shooting in Marion County
Bus Driver Shortage
Bus Driver Shortage