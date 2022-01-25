Advertisement

Monoclonal treatments shutting down across the state

The Florida Department of Health is blaming the Food and Drug Administration.
The Florida Department of Health is blaming the Food and Drug Administration.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 11:28 AM EST
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Monoclonal antibody treatment sites are shutting down state-wide.

The Florida Department of Health is blaming the Food and Drug Administration. 

FDOH officials say the FDA abruptly decided to pull the treatment’s emergency use authorization.

